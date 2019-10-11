|
Joyce E. Boyer
PEORIA - Joyce Elaine Boyer, age 76, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born in Peoria on Dec. 17, 1942, the daughter of Merrill (Beno) and Esther (O'Brien) Shaw. She married Gary Boyer on Dec. 18, 2001 in Peoria.
Joyce is survived by her daughter Theresa Anderson; sisters Betty (Paul) Klopfenstein of Morton and Sally Bone of Chillicothe; and brother Dave Shaw of East Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gary on March 5, 2013, and her parents.
Joyce graduated from EPCH in 1961. She was a member of U.F.C.W. Local 536 for many years and retired as a business representative in 2004. She worked for 15 years at Eagle Foods as a meat wrapper and was a member of the Amalgamated Meat Cutters Union.
Joyce had many hobbies including snowmobiling, bowling, playing cards and Bingo, bus trips with her friends, playing volleyball in the pool at the Y.W.C.A. where she was a member, and exercising in the RiverPlex pool. She was also a member of the Eagles Post 265, the American Legion Auxiliary 979 in Bartonville, and she belonged to the Teamsters Local 627 Retiree's Club in Peoria.
A graveside service for Joyce will be held at the Swan Lake Memory Garden Chapel in Peoria at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Pastor James Frye will officiate. Family will receive friends at the American Legion in Bartonville from 12-3 p.m. following the graveside.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services in assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations in honor of Joyce may be made to Illinois Cancer Care.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019