Joyce Elaine Tucker
GLASFORD - Joyce Elaine Tucker, 86, of Glasford passed away at 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on April 25, 1934, in rural Glasford, a daughter of Fred Carl and Frieda E. (Koch) Krause. She married John G. Tucker on October 10, 1959. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2005, in Peoria County.
Joyce was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Eugene and Roger Krause; five sisters, Lorene (Ernie) Girard, Elsie (John) Sanders, Florence (William) Wrigley, Lois Krause and Mary Lou (Max) Heltzel; and brother-in-law, James Allen.
She is survived by her son, Michael Tucker of Chillicothe; sister, Shirley Allen of North Pekin; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Krause and Anita Krause; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce last worked as a clerk and stenographer for the Peoria Police Department for 20 years. She previously had worked as a secretary for Kroger.
Joyce's graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The A.R.K. Humane Society in Lacon.
