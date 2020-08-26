1/1
Joyce Elaine Tucker
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Elaine Tucker
GLASFORD - Joyce Elaine Tucker, 86, of Glasford passed away at 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on April 25, 1934, in rural Glasford, a daughter of Fred Carl and Frieda E. (Koch) Krause. She married John G. Tucker on October 10, 1959. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2005, in Peoria County.
Joyce was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Eugene and Roger Krause; five sisters, Lorene (Ernie) Girard, Elsie (John) Sanders, Florence (William) Wrigley, Lois Krause and Mary Lou (Max) Heltzel; and brother-in-law, James Allen.
She is survived by her son, Michael Tucker of Chillicothe; sister, Shirley Allen of North Pekin; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Krause and Anita Krause; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce last worked as a clerk and stenographer for the Peoria Police Department for 20 years. She previously had worked as a secretary for Kroger.
Joyce's graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The A.R.K. Humane Society in Lacon.
Online condolences may be sent to Joyce's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
3096885700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved