Joyce Higdon
CREVE COEUR -- Joyce E. Higdon, 90, of Creve Coeur passed away at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Washington Senior Living.
Born October 28, 1929, in Hopedale to Amos and Emma (Betzelberger) Sutter, she married George Higdon Sr. on October 29, 1948, in Peoria. He died in 1975. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, George Higdon Jr.; one daughter, Mary Higdon; two brothers; and one sister.
Surviving are two sons, Darrell (Jaque) Higdon of Memphis, Tennessee, and Tom (Linda) Higdon of Creve Coeur; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Joyce had worked at Hunt's Restaurant in Peoria for 33 years, retiring as manager in 1993.
A loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joyce enjoyed reading, embroidering, playing bingo and volunteering at the local food bank.
Joyce was a long time member of Creve Coeur Christian Church.
Her graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Pastors John Plunkett and Bill Holley will officiate. A private family visitation will be held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Creve Coeur Christian Church, 101 Thorncrest Drive, Creve Coeur, Illinois 61610.
.