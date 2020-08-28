Joyce K. Marlott
WASHINGTON - Joyce K. Marlott, 77, of Washington passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Washington Senior Living.
She was born October 28, 1942 in Moline to Harry Bayles and Regina (Bayles) Evans. Her parents and brother, Steve Beckwith preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Shelly (Zach) Marlott-Lollar, Meredith Johnson; grandchildren, Maximus, Silas, Lochlan, Brecan, Reagan and brother, Ted Evans.
Joyce lived for her grandchildren; she was a huge part of their lives. She was generous to charitable organizations. She loved gardening and was a talented artist. Joyce was a proud graduate of Peoria Central High School. She worked for Caterpillar retiring in 2000.
Cremation has been accorded and a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Alexander's Steakhouse in Peoria.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com