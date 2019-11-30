|
Joyce K. Skaggs
PEORIA - Joyce K. Skaggs, 85, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Morton.
She was born on April 23, 1934, in Swaffham, England, to Leslie and Kathleen (Hobdell) Hamblin. She married Everett Skaggs in Swaffham, England, on June 18, 1955. He preceded her in death on December 12, 2015.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; son, Tim Skaggs; and brother, Lenny Hamblin.
Survivors include her son, Allan Skaggs of Peoria; daughter-in law, Lori Skaggs of Washington, IL; and grandchildren, Ryan Skaggs, Luke Skaggs, Kayleigh (Josh) Wright and Austin Skaggs.
Joyce was a homemaker who loved caring for her husband and sons. She loved the holidays and cooking, and took pride in preparing whatever was brought home, whether it be fish or wild game. Later on in life, she helped her husband in his flooring installation business. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their games and activities. She will be best remembered for her laugh and her love of life.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Pastor John Schmidgall will officiate. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials are suggested to the or Reflections Memory Care in Morton.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019