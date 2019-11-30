Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Skaggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce K. Skaggs


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce K. Skaggs Obituary
Joyce K. Skaggs
PEORIA - Joyce K. Skaggs, 85, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Morton.
She was born on April 23, 1934, in Swaffham, England, to Leslie and Kathleen (Hobdell) Hamblin. She married Everett Skaggs in Swaffham, England, on June 18, 1955. He preceded her in death on December 12, 2015.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; son, Tim Skaggs; and brother, Lenny Hamblin.
Survivors include her son, Allan Skaggs of Peoria; daughter-in law, Lori Skaggs of Washington, IL; and grandchildren, Ryan Skaggs, Luke Skaggs, Kayleigh (Josh) Wright and Austin Skaggs.
Joyce was a homemaker who loved caring for her husband and sons. She loved the holidays and cooking, and took pride in preparing whatever was brought home, whether it be fish or wild game. Later on in life, she helped her husband in his flooring installation business. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their games and activities. She will be best remembered for her laugh and her love of life.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Pastor John Schmidgall will officiate. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials are suggested to the or Reflections Memory Care in Morton.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -