Joyce Kinzinger
HANNA CITY - Joyce A. Kinzinger, 82, of Hanna City, formerly from Morton, died on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 6:47 a.m. at Kountryview Estates in Hanna City.
She was born on October 4, 1937, in Peoria, Ill., to Larry and Pearl (Taylor) Lamb. She married Russell Kinzinger on July 7, 1962, in Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry; and stepfather, Claude Clayton.
Survivors include her children, David (Jackie) Kinzinger of Peoria, Lisa (Randy) Massey of Hanna City and Bryan Kinzinger of Clearwater, Florida. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Jennifer (Brad) Henz, Samantha Massey, Jessica (Paul) Karstensen, Adam Kinzinger, Alex Kinzinger, Olivia Massey, Skylar Kinzinger, Myranda Massey, Addison Massey and Slayde Kinzinger. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, three nieces and two nephews.
Joyce worked at Hiram Walker & Sons in Peoria for three years, which is where she met her husband of 20 years, Russell. She also had various jobs selling Avon, working at the Towne House Inn and at Farm & Fleet in Morton. She was most proud of the years she worked at Morton Community Bank as a teller. Joyce loved her time there, enjoyed her coworkers and was well-liked by all of her customers. She was employed at MCB for over 20 years, retiring in 2008.
She survived breast cancer, not once, but twice. She is also a survivor of lung cancer. She was an avid supporter of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and her kids' extended families. She enjoyed outdoor activities and being in the sun.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home in Morton.
Memorials can be made to .
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019