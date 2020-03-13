Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Swan Lake Memory Gardens
Peoria, IL
View Map
Joyce L. Patton


1935 - 2020
Joyce L. Patton Obituary
Joyce L. Patton
KICKAPOO – Joyce L. Patton, 84, of Peoria, formerly of Kickapoo, passed away at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Independence Village of Peoria. She was born on April 4, 1935 in Peoria, a daughter of Ralph Henry and O. Lucinda (Wells) Pople. Joyce married Robert W. Patton on August 29, 1959 in Peoria, he preceded her in death on June 30, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Ralph Pople.
Surviving are her sister, Sharon Kentzel of Peoria; nephew, Troy (Becky) Kentzel of Mackinaw; two nieces, Stephanie (John) Jones of Georgia and Heather (Shane) Bonn of Peoria; and two great-nephews.
Joyce last worked for MultiAd in Peoria for many years. She was a member of Peoria First Assembly of God. Joyce loved to collect dolls and rabbit figurines, vegetable and flower gardening, and breeding rabbits.
Joyce's graveside service will be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Pastor Jason Persinger will officiate. Memorials may be made to her church or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Online condolences may be made to her family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
