Joyce Lynnette Helm Francis


Joyce Lynnette Helm Francis Obituary
Joyce Lynnette Helm Francis
PEORIA - Joyce L. Francis, 66, of Peoria, IL, transitioned Monday, March 11, 2019, at the University of Chicago MC.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, with a visitation at 9 a.m. Pastor Tyson Parks III and Retired Pastor Gary Wilson will officiate. Joyce will be interred at Parkview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Joyce asked that donations be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 210 North Richard Pryor Place, Peoria, IL 61605; or the National Association of University Women Scholarship Fund.
Online condolence may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
