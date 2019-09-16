|
Joyce M. Joseph
PEORIA - Joyce M. Joseph, 94, of Peoria, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at her home in Peoria.
She was born Oct. 5, 1924 in Suffolk, England to John and Maude (Last) Gayfer. She married Samuel J. Joseph Dec. 21, 1944 in England. He preceded her in death Feb. 9, 1996 in Peoria. Also preceding her in death were her parents, two brothers and three sisters.
Surviving are her six children, Marie Bott of Chillicothe, Sharon Joseph, John Joseph, Douglas Joseph, Sheila (Ray) Robinson, Russell Joseph all of Peoria; eleven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Joyce will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was totally devoted to caring for her family. She was the best English born Lebanese cook in Peoria. She was a member of the Itoo Society Ladies Club, worked as a caterer with R & R Catering for many years and volunteered at Saint Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church in Peoria.
A visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the funeral at 11 a.m. at Saint Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church in Peoria. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Saint Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church or to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-witlon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019