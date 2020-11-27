1/1
Joyce McDowell
1933 - 2020
Joyce McDowell
PEORIA - Joyce Arlene McDowell, 87, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 2:50 pm on Monday, November 16, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on September 15, 1933 in Fairbury, IL to Elmer and Velma (Church) King. She married William M. "Mick" McDowell, Jr. on May 23, 1953 in Peoria. He passed away on March 27, 2012. Her parents, brother Jerry King, and sister Susie Rhodes also preceded her in death.
Surviving are three daughters, Linda (McDowell) Doling of Princeville, IL, Janis (McDowell) Marler of Leadington, MO, and Joy (McDowell) Miller of Mossville, IL; three grandsons, Brian Doling, Christopher Chiavini, and Jason Miller; three granddaughters, Beth (Doling) Davis, Megan Chiavini, and Allison Miller; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Phyllis Wolfe of Mesa, AZ.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial of her remains will be in Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery in Rock Island, IL at a later date. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.peoriafuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61548
(309) 688-5000
