Juanita McAllister
TOLUCA - Juanita Joyce McAllister, 83, of Toluca passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 9:10 a.m. at her home in Toluca.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the memorial home. The Rev. Dr. Robert Idell will officiate. Burial will follow at Rutland Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to University of Chicago (In check memo Ben McAllister Scholarship) at University of Chicago Office of Medical Biological Sciences, c/o Mollie Kolosky, 130 E. Randolph, Suite 2500, Chicago, IL 60601.
Juanita was born on January 1, 1936, in Toluca, IL, to William and Helen (Bryson) Talbey. She married Ray McAllister on January 26, 1957, in Ottawa, IL. He survives in Toluca.
Also surviving are her children, Valerie McAllister of Toluca, Mark (Nancy) McAllister of Bloomington, Kevin (Leslie) McAllister of Clearwater, FL, Mary Beth Melvin of Toluca, Scott (June) McAllister of Peotone and Kristine (Nate) Saathoff of Oregon; her grandchildren, Katie Titzel, Justin Melvin, Troy McAllister, Rachel McAllister, Jeremy Melvin and Matthew Wasilewski; three step-grandchildren, Tyler, Kayla and Tanner Paeth; and two great-grandchildren, Franklin and Theodore.
Her parents; four brothers, Raymond, Gail, Wayne and William Talbey; and a grandson, Benjamin McAllister, preceded her in death.
Juanita worked for twenty-four years at Owens Illinois Glass in Streator, and later as a kitchen manager at Asta Care Center in Toluca for thirty years.
She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and a fan of many sports, including college basketball. She loved to travel to different sporting events. She enjoyed older country music, including Reba McIntyre, and was a Neil Diamond fan.
Juanita will be remembered as being a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed greatly.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019