Juanita Wilson
LACON - Juanita Caryl Wilson, 87, of Lacon passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born on March 24, 1933, to the late William and Elizabeth (Sanwald) Thompson. She married Jack E. Wilson on March 17, 1953, in Lacon. Jack passed away on June 17, 2003.
Juanita is survived by her two daughters, Jill Franklin of Lacon and Janine "Jamie" Brady of Germantown Hills; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two infant children; her brother, Bill; and a granddaughter.
Juanita was an exceptional businesswoman. She was the vice president of the Lacon Seal and Lacon Manufacturing companies for over 30 years. She ran the day-to-day operations of these factories for the Olsen family trust. During this time, she helped form LS 52 Ambulance Service. She served as a director, board member, volunteer and paramedic. Soon after the ambulance service created paid positions, she quietly retired and left it for the next generation to carry-on.
Juanita then moved on to volunteer at the Methodist Medical Center at day surgery sign-in and at the Marshall County Historical Society, categorizing the obituaries for the genealogical division. She was a lifelong resident of Lacon and served on the Lacon Cemetery Board, volunteered as a pink lady at St. Joseph Nursing Home, and was a member of the Lacon Country Club. In between all of her work and volunteering, she found time for her dogs, a little golf, the Cubs and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date, with a private inurnment at the Lacon Cemetery.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020