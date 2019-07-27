|
Judd Lees
PEORIA - Judd H. Lees, 65, of Seattle, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Bellevue, WA.
Judd was born in Peoria, Illinois, on May 5, 1954, just after his twin sister, Kristin, to Lewis W. and Kathleen (Anderson) Lees Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Kathleen A. Lees; daughter, Madeline "Maddie" Lees; and his partner, Joni Wycoff. Also surviving are his sister, Kristin (David) Huntley of Hendersonville, NC; three brothers, Nelson (Anna) Lees of St. Petersburg, FL, Ray (Jan) Lees of Peoria, IL, and Carl Lees of Raleigh, NC; and seven nieces and nephews, Andrew (Marinee) Lees, Judd C. (Beth) Lees, Grant (Jessica) Lees, Preston (Carley) Lees, Aubrey Huntley, Shelby (Nick) Pope and Will Huntley. Judd's former spouses, Babs Glover (Maddie's mother) and Jill Lacefield, also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis W. Lees Jr.; and great-nephew, Graham M. Lees.
Judd received his Juris Doctorate from Boston University Law School in 1979, after which he moved to Seattle. He graduated cum laude with a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois, Urbana/Champaign, and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Judd was a proud graduate of Woodruff High School, Class of 1972, and was elected Student Body President. He attended Reservoir Grade School upon his family's return from Sao Paulo, Brazil.
He was a distinguished attorney and the managing partner with the law firm of Sebris Busto James. Judd had been practicing labor and employment law since 1979 and represented employers in the private and public sector, including clients in the construction, manufacturing and transportation industries. He was admitted to the Western and Eastern District Courts of Washington and the United States Courts of Appeals for the Fourth and Ninth Circuits, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court.
Judd was named a Super Lawyer by Super Lawyers magazine, was listed in the Best Lawyers in America for "Labor Law-Management," and had been recognized by Seattle Met magazine as a "Top Lawyer" in Labor and Employment. He was a frequent lecturer and author on labor and employment issues.
He served as President and Trustee for the Bellevue Schools Foundation and was a proud member of the Rotary Club of Bellevue. He served as Club President and represented the Club at the International Convention in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Judd was also a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International.
Judd enjoyed tennis and swimming, but excelled at the sport of rugby, which he began playing at Boston University. He became a standout player for the Peoria Piggies and shared the love of the game with his nephew, Judd C. He made the cover of the Sports section of the Peoria Journal Star one summer in a photo that captured his competitive spirit. No blood, no glory!
While Judd enjoyed the law, his passion was music…all kinds of music. Whether listening or making music as the drummer of his '60's era garage band, "Liquid Sunshine," or playing on the same set of drums decades later with his lawyer pals for gigs as "Neon Lips," Judd was a musical force to be reckoned with. He shared that love of music with everyone, but especially with his daughter, Maddie; partner, Joni; his brothers; and nieces and nephews. From Dave Mathews at The Gorge to start-up acts in the smallest coffeehouses in Seattle, Judd relished his music experiences. He also had an insatiable appetite for music trivia. Music fed his soul.
If music fed his soul, Judd's heart always belonged to his family. His proudest achievement was his daughter, Maddie, and the capable independent young woman she became. His intelligence, drive, athleticism and compassion for others are certainly reflected in Maddie's DNA. Then there is the growing Lees clan and the annual summer family reunions at the South Carolina beach houses on the Isle of Palms. The "stay-in-your-lane!" surfing adventures with his brothers, Nelson and Carl; and nephews, Andrew, Judd, Grant and Will, at Folly Beach always brought out Judd's masterful storytelling abilities, as did the Uncle Judd and young Judd golf outings with Grandpa Lees and Grant. He enjoyed the craziness of dinnertimes and savored the quite of evening ocean breezes during the week with generations of Lees and Huntleys, forming lifelong bonds that nurtured his love of family and filled scrapbooks and videos with so many wonderful memories.
A memorial service was held at the Epiphany Parish of Seattle on Saturday, July 20, 2019, followed by a celebration of life at the church.
Memorial gifts may be made to The Rotary Club of Bellevue Foundation, P.O. Box 523, Bellevue, WA 98009, or online at bellevuerotary.net.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 27 to July 29, 2019