Judie A. Motteler
PEORIA - Judie A. Motteler, 79, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Judie was born February 14, 1940, in Peoria to Donovan and Jeannette (Matthews) Flynn. She met and married Jerry Motteler, her high school sweetheart in 1955.
She is survived by her three sons; Donny (Vickie) Motteler; Michael (Amy) Motteler and Jerry (Mary) Motteler all from Peoria; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers Dean (Marcia) Flynn of Manitowoc, WI and Robert Flynn of Plant City, FL. Her husband Jerry and her son Jimmy Motteler preceded her in death.
Judie was a homemaker early in life, but once the children were in school, she became Certified Nursing Assistant and worked at hospitals in Illinois and Florida. In the last few years until recently, she worked at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
Cremation Rites have been accorded A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Peoria Heights. Visitation will be one hour prior to her mass. Memorials can be made in Judie's memory to OSF Hospice and St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Judie's companion Laurence "Mac" McEnroe and OSF Hospice for the great care given to Judie during this difficult time.
Also, the family hopes you were lucky to have spent any time with the 4'9' spirited and loving "little leprechaun" who is now looking over all of us.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019