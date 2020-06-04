Judit Horvath
1954 - 2020
CHILLICOTHE - Judit Horvath, age 65, of Chillicothe passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Judit was born on August 22, 1954 in Bacsbokod, Hungary to Tibor and Terez (Mihalovics) Horvath.
Surviving are her mother, Terez; her brother, Tibor (Lora) Horvath of New Smyrna Beach, FL; her niece, Jennifer (Eric) Percoco of Howell, MI; her nephew, Justin (Colleen) Horvath of New Smyrna Beach, FL; and her great-nephew, Jace Horvath. She was preceded in death by her father.
Judit graduated from U-High in Normal, IL and then from Arkansas State University. She was a registered nurse for over 25 years working for Methodist Hospital, Heritage Health and then for Christian Buehler Home before she retired. Judit loved being a nurse and be able to help others.
Cremation rites will be accorded and there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
