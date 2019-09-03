|
Judith A. "Judy" Armstrong
WASHINGTON - Judith A. "Judy" Armstrong, 81 years of age, of Washington passed on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Aperion Healthcare in Peoria Heights, Illinois.
Judy was born on November 18, 1937, in Peoria, Illinois, to the late Bob Willingham and Marie (Ward) Donaldson. She was a graduate of the Academy of Our Lady High School, class of 1956, and a member of St. Monica's Catholic Church in East Peoria.
Judy married the late John Long in the fall of 1956 and they had four children. She then met and married the late Jack Armstrong in 1978. The family moved to Knoxville, IL, Springfield, IL, and finally re-settled in her hometown of Peoria. She loved celebrating events and milestones with her friends and family. This way it gave her an opportunity to show her card playing skills and, occasionally, take some of our hard-earned money without regret. She valued her luncheons with her high school classmates from "Spread," attending Mass at St. Monica's and dining out (especially if there was pie for dessert!).
She loved to cook for others, shop and visit with "The Girls" (her apartment-mates at Leisure Acres). She was a devoted wife, mother and friend who loved to laugh.
Judy leaves to cherish her loving memory her children, Robert "Skip" (Lezlye) Long of Mackinaw, Kris (Joe) Mowder of Bartonville, Lori (Roger) Avery of East Peoria and John Timothy (Theresa) Long of Peoria; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. in Judy's honor on Thursday, September 5, at St. Monica's Catholic Church in East Peoria, IL. A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society (TAPS).
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019