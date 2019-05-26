|
Judith "Judi" A. Brenkman
MORTON - Judith A. "Judi" Brenkman, 78, of Morton passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her home in Morton.
Judi was born on July 30, 1940, in Morton to Harold and Louise (Bauman) Hirstein. She married Bently Rasmussen on Dec. 24, 1964, in Morton. He preceded her in death. She later married Fred Brenkman on Dec. 1, 1984, in Morton. He preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by both parents and one brother-in-law, Ed Tharp.
Surviving are her three children, Kelli Rasmussen of Morton, Bently "B.J." Rasmussen of Las Vegas, Nev., and Brenda O'Donnell of St. Petersburg, Fla.; two grandsons, Jordan Franks and Nick Rasmussen; one great-granddaughter, Amirah Franks; two brothers, Tom (Bobbie) Hirstein of Peoria and Ted (Joyce) Hirstein of Morton; two sisters, Shirley (John Valverde) Sessom of Rio Rancho, N.M., and Jan Tharp of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
Judi attended and graduated from Morton High School in 1958. She was crowned the first Miss Morton the following year in 1959. She then pursued a successful modeling career in Chicago.
Judi later became a loving and dedicated mother to her three children.
She was employed through the years as a legal assistant for a local attorney, a real-estate agent for Coldwell-Banker and later worked part-time as a human resource assistant at Caterpillar in East Peoria.
In 1976, Judi accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her savior and was baptized. She loved sharing her faith with others and served the Lord with her whole heart.
Some of Judi's favorite hobbies included painting and knitting.
She spent several years as the co-director of the Miss Morton Pageant.
Judi always loved spending quality time with her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Morton Apostolic Christian Church, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be held Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Runners Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 26 to May 28, 2019