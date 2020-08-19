Judith A. "Judy" Campen
BARTONVILLE - Judith A. "Judy" Campen, age 80, of Bartonville passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at 7:04 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on Nov. 10, 1939, in Peoria to Carl and Ida (Winkler) Goetze. She married Walt Campen on Sept. 20, 1959, in Peoria. He survives, along with two sons, Brad (Ann) Campen of Mapleton and Greg (Julie) Campen of Mapleton; and three grandchildren, Noelle Campen of Cincinnati, OH, Sydney Campen of Mapleton and Joshua Campen of Mapleton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Linda Arredia.
Judy was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Peoria.
Private funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Bartonville.
Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
You may view Judy's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com
.