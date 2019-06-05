Judith A. Cassulo

PEORIA - Judith A. Cassulo, age 78, of Peoria died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Hawthorne Inn in Peoria.

Judy was born on June 24, 1940, in Peoria, a daughter of James and Nellie (Smith) Dunne. She married Donald G. Cassulo on April 23, 1960, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2015, in Peoria.

She was also preceded in death by one infant son, Stephen.

Judy is survived by five children, Mike Cassulo of Canton, IL, Dennis (Beth) Cassulo and their children, Katie, Emily and Kylie of Washington, IL, Lynn (Dan) Nordstrom and their children, Allison and Anna of Coal Valley, IL, Kevin (Amy) Cassulo of Peoria and Kim (Chris) Alwan and their children, Kate Scooler, Maggie Scooler and Grace Scooler of Peoria; and two sisters, Sandy (Joe) Whalen and Kathy (Mike) Pabon, both of Peoria; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Judy worked at Hiram Walker in Peoria for many years and then as an office manager at PIPCO for over 30 years. She was a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of the Hibernians, Friends of Clonmel, the Catholic Women's League, St. Patrick's Society and the Peoria Park District Golf League. She was also a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and the St. Vincent Women's Club.

A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with a visitation prior beginning at 9 a.m. until time of Mass. Fr. Stephen Willard will officiate and entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Judy's name may be made to The Central Illinois Memorial Kidney Fund, PO Box 235, Morton, IL 61550.

Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com. Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 5 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary