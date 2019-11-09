|
|
Judith A. Davidson
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Judith Ann Davidson, 72, of Peoria Heights, IL, died in her home at 12:20 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Born on July 28, 1947, she was the daughter of James Joseph Quinn and Mary Louise (Friedrich) Quinn of East Peoria, who preceded her in death.
She married Robert L. Davidson on July 12, 1987, in Peoria, IL. He died on October 10, 2000.
Siblings who preceded her in death were James F. and Margaret M. Quinn.
Surviving siblings include sisters, Mrs. Francis (Louise) Dubois of Metamora and Mrs. Gene (Rita) Ackley of Creve Coeur; as well as brothers, Jack (Kay) Quinn of East Peoria and Steve (Cathy) Quinn of Peoria.
She is also survived by her son, Craig Williams of Washington, IL; and daughters, Carmen Mullowney (Edward) of Peoria, IL, Angel (Steve) Rhoades of Jacksonville, NC, and Kara (Chris) Thornton of Naples, FL. Her grandchildren include Joseph, Sophia, Edward, Julia, Andy, Stefany, Justin, Nathan, Joshua, Jacob, Riley, Bee and Erin. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Lily Belle.
She worked very hard as a waitress and bartender for most of her life to support her children and enjoyed many hobbies, such as gardening, baking, crafting and furniture restoration.
She was an active member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church of Peoria, IL. Loved by many at home and around the world, she will be sorely missed.
A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, the Rev. James Pankiewicz officiating. Visitation will be one hour before services at church. Cremations rites have been accorded and burial of ashes will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to of Peoria.
Online guestbook and condolences may be submitted at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019