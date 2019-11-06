Home

Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Pekin, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Pekin, IL
Judith A. Dixon-Willard


1943 - 2019
Judith A. Dixon-Willard Obituary
Judith A. Dixon-Willard
BARTONVILLE - Judith A. Dixon-Willard, 76, of Bartonville passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her home.
She was born on February 13, 1943, in Mason City, IA, to Russell Preston and Hazel Eleanor (Francis) Buchanan. She married Thomas D. Dixon. She later married Joseph B. Willard on January 20, 1983, in Peoria. He preceded her in death in September of 2017.
Surviving are her daughter, Stephanie (Jessee) Towery of Bartonville; three step-children, Jill (Mark) Karkiewicz of Stevens Point, WI, Brad (Mitzi) Willard of Clinton and Gregg (Kim) Willard of Palm Harbor, FL; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joan Buchanan of Paradise Valley, AZ; two nephews, David (Gale) Eilers of Washington, IL, and Jeff (Martha) Buchanan of Sturbridge, MA; and one niece, Beth Buchanan of Scottsdale, AZ.
Judith was preceded in death by two sisters, Bev (Jack) Miller and Kaye Buchanan; and brother, David Buchanan.
She last worked as an accountant for Common Place in Peoria for over 15 years. Judith previously worked for Carson-Pirie-Scott/Bergners in both Peoria and Chicago for many years. She loved to work on genealogy with Ancestry.com.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin, where Judith's funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Rev. Fr. Michael Andrejek will officiate. A visitation will take place on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m., also at the church. Burial will take place in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to her church, PAWS, Foster Pet Outreach or TCAC.
Condolences may be left for Judith's family at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
