Judith A. "Judy" Gargus


Judith A. "Judy" Gargus Obituary
Judith A. "Judy" Gargus
PEORIA - Judith Ann "Judy" Gargus, 77, of Peoria passed away at 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Wilton Mortuary, with the Reverend Dr. John Spohn officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, both at the mortuary. Burial will be in Hersman Cemetery in Mt. Sterling, IL.
Memorials in her name may be made to OSF Hospice, 2265 W Altorfer Drive, Peoria, IL 61615, or to any charity.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019
