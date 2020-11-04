1/1
Judith A. Hoffman
1936 - 2020
CHILLICOTHE - Judith Ann Hoffman, age 84, of Chillicothe, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Judith was born on September 12, 1936 in Peoria to Dr. Alva and Helen (Nelson) Alexander. She married Donald Charles Miller in 1963. He preceded her in death in 2000. Also preceding her in death are her husbands, Mike Draggist and Don Hoffman; her parents; and her sister, Marie Alexander.
Surviving are her children, Matthew (Charlotte) Miller and Lisa (Gary) Oldfield, both of Chillicothe; her grandchildren, Megan and Chloe Jump, Dominic Miller and Aiden McCleskey; and her sister, Loretta Barches of California.
Judith was a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked for Methodist Home Health, retiring in 2000. She was a member of Chillicothe First United Methodist Church and the Pearce Line Dancers. She enjoyed playing cards, fishing, swimming, traveling and was a lover of animals. Judith also loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2pm at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Edelstein. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Social distancing and wearing face coverings will be in effect. Memorials may be made to Chillicothe First United Methodist Church or Pearce Community Center. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
NOV
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Blue Ridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
