Judith A. Strother


1939 - 2020
Judith A. Strother Obituary
Judith A. Strother
PEORIA - Judith A. Strother, age 80, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home.
She was born on October 12, 1939, in Peoria, IL, to Adolph and Lucille (Retoff) Fellin. She married William A. Strother on March 27, 1971. He survives, as well as their son, Arthur Strother of Jakarta, Indonesia; and two daughters, Stacie (Brad) Pipkins of Princeville and Tracie (Joseph) Khoury of Dunlap. She also has six grandchildren, Luke, Jack and Cole Pipkins and Jacob, Isabel and Andrew Khoury.
She is also survived by two sisters, Joan (Fellin) Bertolino and Marian (Fellin) Reynolds; and four brothers, Joseph, Patrick, Timothy and Thomas Fellin.
There will be a private graveside service at Glendale Cemetery in Washington, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, 10811 N. Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61615.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
