Judith A. Viol
WASHINGTON - Judith A. Viol (Momma Poo) 79, of Washington, IL passed away at 8:45pm, Friday, July 26, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
She was born on July 8, 1940 in Jacksonville, IL the daughter of Clarence and Bessie (Smith) Dunham.
Surviving are three daughters, Virginia (Tammy Lee) Viol of East Peoria, IL, Lisa (Dannie) Gabbert of Galesburg, IL and Chrissy (Timmy Lowe) of Pekin, IL. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Cameron (Sierra) Viol of Peoria and Chevy and Myaha Lohman of Pekin. One great-grandchild Mia Fae VioL, One sister Helen (Jack) Dismang of Peoria, IL and one brother Bob (JoAnn) Dunham of Rock Falls, IL. She was proceeded in death by her beloved fiance Kevin Ayler, grandchild Chelsey Michelle Bray, four brothers: Bud, Vick, Don, and Scotty and three sisters: Bessie Jane, Phyllis, and Alliene.
Judy's calling in life was raising her daughters, her truest love's, to show them the unbreakable bond of family. She watched them grow into the strong individuals they are today. There was nothing that made her more proud than to watch her daughters, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter in their lives and it brought her the most joy spending time with them. Momma-poo was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Cremation Rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. To share a memory of Momma Poo or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019