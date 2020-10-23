Judith "Judy" Ann (Feldman) Foiles

EAST PEORIA - Judith "Judy" Ann (Feldman) Foiles passed away peacefully in her home in San Diego California on Sunday October 11, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born on June 21, 1939 to Floyd and Nina Feldman in Peoria Illinois where she was raised. She lived in East Peoria while married and raising her children until 1984 when moving to San Diego California for her remaining life.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Debra Lowery of Washington Illinois, son Doug Foiles and daughter in-law Anne-Renee of San Diego California, grand children Chad, Sean, Renelde, Doug Jr., and Jacee. Also surviving are brother Ron and sister in-law Anita and children (with grandchildren) of Pass Christian Mississippi, brother Lee and sister in-law Liz and children (with grandchildren) of Peoria Illinois. And her extended family and many friends. Judy will be laid to rest next to her mother and father in the Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria Illinois. Both the burial and celebration of life ceremonies will be held in the future.

Judy found great strength and harmony in the Christian Science faith. She was very active in her church and graciously donated her time over the years. She was also very active in her community spending lots of time with friends in various social and recreational activities.

Judy had many passions that included travel, horticulture, quilting, painting, and sewing … along with spending quality time with family and friends. She was especially talented in her work in horticulture and quilting. Judy was very independent up to her final days and becoming financially independent that enabled her to enjoy a very active and rich retirement. She will be missed deeply by those she has touched in her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "First Church of Christ, Scientist," P.O.Box 635, Chula Vista, CA 91912 - (619) 422-6400



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store