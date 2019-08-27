Home

Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Judith DeGeare Obituary
Judith DeGeare
OTTAWA - Judith A. DeGeare, 78, of Ottawa, mother of Kim DaSilva of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at Ottawa Funeral Home, with the Rev. David Kipfer officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to services, at the funeral home. She will be buried in Oakwood Memorial Park.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019
