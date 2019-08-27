|
|
Judith DeGeare
OTTAWA - Judith A. DeGeare, 78, of Ottawa, mother of Kim DaSilva of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at Ottawa Funeral Home, with the Rev. David Kipfer officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to services, at the funeral home. She will be buried in Oakwood Memorial Park.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019