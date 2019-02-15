|
Judith Jayne Maurice
WEST PEORIA -- Judith Jayne Maurice, 79, of West Peoria passed peacefully to heaven Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria. She was born Oct. 16, 1939 in Peoria to Walter and Helen Smith Boundy. She married Robert A. Maurice Nov. 4, 1961 in Peoria; he preceded her in death Dec.14, 2014. Her parents also preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Jeanette) Maurice, Jim (Tami) Maurice; grandchildren, Jacob Maurice, Rhendy (Chad) Bradshaw, Matthew Flynn; great-grandchildren, Logan, Lynley, Lane and brother, Mark Boundy. Judy was a wonderful mother who always had her families back, loving wife of over 50 years, passionate teacher and trusted friend. She loved Peoria, volunteering as a tour guide for the historical society and at St Anne's Church. She became best friends with her daughter-in-law, Tami Maurice and they shared countless hours sitting at the kitchen table talking. Judy had recently become a tourist of the world with trips to Germany, Alaska, Las Vegas, Nova Scotia and several local trips with close friends and family. She loved to do stained glass, sewing, baking and sharing stories over a cup of coffee with her friends. We were truly blessed to have such an amazingly smart and strong woman as our mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed but always in our hearts. Per her wishes cremation has been accorded and no services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to TAPS, PAWS or Peoria Historical Society in her name. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019