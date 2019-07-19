|
Judith Kopko
WYOMING - Judith Shane Kopko, formerly of Wyoming, passed away in her home in Sonora, California, on July 12, 2019.
Judy was born to Francis Edmund Shane and Ardis Meeker Shane on May 12, 1954, in Kewanee, Illinois and grew up on a farm with her five siblings in Wyoming, Illinois. She attended Wyoming Elementary School and, in 1972, she graduated from Wyoming High School, where she had been active in many school activities. Judy received an Associate of Arts (AA) degree from Carl Sandburg College in 1974 and a Bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University in 1976.
Judy married Stephen Andrew Kopko in 1981 and they moved to Alaska where their son Thorin was born in 1985. After returning to the lower 48 states, Judy and her family lived in Illinois, Ohio and Michigan to pursue careers.
After retiring from a 25-year career as a Claims Representative for Social Security in 2013, Judy and her son Thorin moved to Sonora, California, to live near her sister. Judy immediately became an active volunteer in several local organizations and traveled around California as well as to New Zealand and Costa Rica. She also spent time enjoying her greatest passion – reading.
Throughout her life, Judy was very friendly and outgoing and quickly made friends everywhere she lived. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
Judy was preceded in death by her grandparents Joseph and Florence Shane and Hallie and Alta Meeker, parents Edmund and Ardis Shane, sister Nancy Shane, and nephew Eric Shane. She is survived by her son Thorin Kopko, former husband Stephen Kopko, brother Larry Shane and sister-in-law Connie Shane, brother Terry Shane, sister Shari Harwood and brother-in-law Paul Harwood, sister Beverly Shane and brother-in-law Ken Perkins, brother-in-law Dan Shockey, nieces Janine Sheldrick, Kay Sperry, Vanessa Shane Carr, Kelly Oaks, Theresa Hammond, Billie Jo Harwood, nephew Jason Shane, three great nieces and six great nephews.
Judy will be interred in the Wyoming Cemetery in Wyoming, Illinois.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019