Judith L. Edwards
MAPLETON - Judith L. Edwards, 78, of Mapleton, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Peoria.
Judy was born June 28, 1942 in Peoria, IL to George and Daisy (Maras) Kneer Jr. She married David Edwards on December 31, 1959 in Peoria. He preceded her in death August 4, 2019. Her parents also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her two children, Tammy (Kurt) Schafer of Glasford and Lowell (Pam) Edwards of Roanoke; 7 grandchildren, Anthony and Austin Schafer, Sarah (David) Miester, Jeremiah (Heidi) Edwards, Jake (Alana) Edwards, and Rebekah and Grace Edwards; 8 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
In her earlier years, Judy worked as a waitress at several high end restaurants in the Peoria area and will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, family member and friend.
Throughout Judy's life, she enjoyed gardening, reading, crocheting, sewing, eating out, family gatherings, photography, flowers, her dogs and feeding the birds. She was organized and everything had its place, making her house a home for her and beloved David.
Judy was very supportive of local animal shelters and provided a wonderful home to many of her own pets. Not forsaking wildlife, her yard was a peaceful haven for nature.
Judy was a very caring and loving person, always remembering others with beautiful cards and notes. She respected individual choices as friends and family make their way through life. Her choice was always to love each other unconditionally. Family and friends will remember her kindness, strength and resiliency. She will always be an inspiration to us as we move through our lives.
We would like to extend our gratitude to the many neighbors for the kindness they have extended and the OSF Hospice staff for the loving attention and outstanding care.
Cremation will be accorded and a memorial service will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Burial of Judith and David's urns will follow the service at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Mapleton. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Due to the current health concerns with COVID-19 the family will not be having a gathering after the burial of the urns.
Memorials may be made to TAPS, No Kill Animal Shelter in Pekin, Il or Richard L. Owens Hospice Home OSF, Peoria, Il. Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com
.