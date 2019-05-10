|
Judith L. Erdman
MANTENO - Judith Louise Erdman, age 84, entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Manteno Springs Assisted Living Facility in Manteno, IL.
Judy was born in Gridley, IL to Henry and Ida (Ringger) Kuerth as the youngest of 12 children. After graduating from Gridley Community High School, Judy went on to get her nursing degree from the St. Francis School of Nursing in 1954. She practiced the majority of her 43 years of nursing at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL, where she retired, and Mennonite Hospital in Bloomington, IL, where she met her late husband, Dale E. Erdman of Chenoa, IL, son of William and Etta (Schwager) Erdman.
Judy and Dale shared 55 years of marriage filled with trips abroad together, family vacations, birthday parties, and Sunday morning church services at Trinity Lutheran Church near Virden, IL, the town in which they raised their family and made many lifelong friends, and which Judy's children and grandchildren still consider home because of the wonderful memories shared there.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Lois, Eunice, Esther, Edna, Edward, Doris, Arthur, Florence, and Roberta. She is survived by her brother Henry and sister Anna Lou and many nieces and nephews; children Nancy (Patrick) Ryan, Douglas (Susan) Erdman, and Lori (Gary) Hatalla; grandchildren Morgan (Nick Ryba) Ryan, Haley (Michael) Burmeister, Michelle (Matt) Henley, Sam Ryan, Jennifer Erdman, Natalie Hatalla, Audrey Ryan, Erin Ryan, and Austin Erdman; and two great-grandsons Bennett and Grayden Burmeister (with another great-grandson due to Matt and Michelle Henley in August).
Judy will be remembered for her generosity, hearty laugh, and quick-witted sense of humor, which was needed to remain a steadfast Chicago Cubs fan through decades of losing seasons. Judy always put family first, opening her home to large family gatherings that will forever be remembered by loved ones as occasions filled with warmth, laughter, and good food.
Funeral services will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eureka, IL on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Joe Burns officiating. Interment will follow at Chenoa Township Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 698 Reagan Drive, Eureka, IL 61530 and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), Illinois Chapter, One North LaSalle Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60602-3902, Attention: Memorials and Tributes. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
