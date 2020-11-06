1/1
Judith Leah (Bradle) Boles
1939 - 2020
EUREKA - Judith Leah Bradle Boles, 81, of Eureka, passed away on November 4, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
Judith was born in Streator, Illinois, on April 28, 1939. She was the second of six children born to Harold Tennyson Bradle and Mabel Ruthford Simpson Bradle. She married Lee Larry Boles of Fox Lake, IL, on Nov. 17, 1965. He survives.
She is also survived by her sons Jeffrey (Celeste) of Hammond, IN and Michael (Cheri) of Eureka; her daughter Virginia "Gigi" of Eureka; her sister Vicki (Richard) Weber of Sunset Beach, NC; her brother Harold Tennyson (Lyla) Bradle, Jr. of Lampasas, TX; and 7 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by both parents; her brother, David of Eureka; and her sisters, Suzanne Schneider of Benson and Margaret, who died as an infant at the age of 4 mos.
She will be remembered, among many things, as a quick-witted adventurer from a small town who, before age 25, had lived as a single woman in Chicago and on both U.S. coasts. She had a pet monkey, but their friendship ended when he "soiled" the drapes. She had a penchant for running into celebrities, sometimes literally, as Jerry Lewis almost knocked her over on a downtown Chicago street. She loved to dance, had a beautiful singing voice, and did a mean Tarzan yell that rivalled Carol Burnett's.
She was a devoted wife and a fun and loving mother to her three children, a loving friend to many, including lonely widows, and a snack provider to many neighborhood children.
A memorial will be planned pending the subsiding of the pandemic.
Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS (Peoria Animal Welfare Shelter). Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Olio Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL 61530
3094672423
