|
|
Judith M. Rich
DEER CREEK - Judith M. Rich, 82, of Deer Creek, IL, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing in Eureka. Judith was born March 3, 1937 in Natrona to William and Bertha Gentry Taylor. She married William A. Rich December 5, 1958 in Eureka. He survives. Also surviving are; four children, Cynthia Taylor of Eureka, Susan (Kirk) Kamp of Deer Creek, Crystal Gerard of Eureka, Mark (Shari) Rich of Deer Creek, four sisters, Sandy Heinold of Wisconsin, Mary (Richard) Woodard of Pekin, Carol (Homer) Payne of Tremont, Cheryl (Jim) Web of Deer Creek, three brothers, James (Janet) Taylor of Bartonville, Robert (Kathy) Taylor of Mackinaw, Larry Taylor of Alabama, seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Roger, one sister, Donna, four brothers, Ray, Lavelle, Kenneth, and Richard.
Services will be 11:00 AM Monday, January 20, 2020 at Mackinaw Christian Church. Pastor Judith Guy will officiate. Visitation will be 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM prior to services Monday. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Deer Creek. Memorials may be made to, Advocate at Home & Hospice, 303 N Hershey Rd, Bloomington, IL 61704. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020