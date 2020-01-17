Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haensel Funeral Home
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL 61755
(309) 359-3221
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Mackinaw Christian Church
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Mackinaw Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Rich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith M. Rich


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith M. Rich Obituary
Judith M. Rich
DEER CREEK - Judith M. Rich, 82, of Deer Creek, IL, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing in Eureka. Judith was born March 3, 1937 in Natrona to William and Bertha Gentry Taylor. She married William A. Rich December 5, 1958 in Eureka. He survives. Also surviving are; four children, Cynthia Taylor of Eureka, Susan (Kirk) Kamp of Deer Creek, Crystal Gerard of Eureka, Mark (Shari) Rich of Deer Creek, four sisters, Sandy Heinold of Wisconsin, Mary (Richard) Woodard of Pekin, Carol (Homer) Payne of Tremont, Cheryl (Jim) Web of Deer Creek, three brothers, James (Janet) Taylor of Bartonville, Robert (Kathy) Taylor of Mackinaw, Larry Taylor of Alabama, seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Roger, one sister, Donna, four brothers, Ray, Lavelle, Kenneth, and Richard.
Services will be 11:00 AM Monday, January 20, 2020 at Mackinaw Christian Church. Pastor Judith Guy will officiate. Visitation will be 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM prior to services Monday. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Deer Creek. Memorials may be made to, Advocate at Home & Hospice, 303 N Hershey Rd, Bloomington, IL 61704. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -