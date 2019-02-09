|
|
Judith Maxine (Patton) Sonstegard
PEORIA - Judith Sonstegard, 80, formerly of Peoria, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at home in Hudson, WI, with her family.
Judy and her husband, Dave, were planning their 60th anniversary, honoring a joyous and fulfilling life together.
As she requested, cremation will be followed by a celebration of her life. Memorials to the Corbett Endocrine/Diabetes Research and Education Fund, United Hospital Foundation, St. Paul, MN 55102; or a cause close to the donor's heart are suggested.
Judy's was a life well-lived and thoroughly enjoyed. We are comforted she is reunited with her son, Chris S. The family gives thanks to all who helped make it so.
David; son, Eric, and daughter-in-law, Jeannie; daughter, Jill, and grandchildren, Jacob, Paige and Tayne.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019