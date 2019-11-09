|
Judith "Judy" May Hand
PEORIA - Judith "Judy" May Hand, 77, of Peoria passed away at 8:19 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Heddington Oaks in Peoria.
She was born on July 28, 1942, in Peoria to LeRoy E. and Evelyn L. (St. Clair) Hand. She first married John Mathus, and he survives. She then married Gene Schmidgall, and he preceded her in death. She last married Ross Baer, and he survives.
Surviving are three children, Gena Price of Louisiana, Terry (the late Lou Ann Dunham) Mathus of DeLand, FL, and Jean Ann Schmidgall of Peoria, IL; five grandchildren, Loreli, Candice, Breona, Stephen and Emily; four great-grandchildren, Mia, Nathaniel, Madelyn and Eleanor; two brothers, Art "Dick" (Sandy) Hand of Peoria and Gary (Paulette) Hand of DeLand, FL (formerly of Peoria); and one sister, Marilyn (Scott) Luster of Peoria.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; one son, David Mathus; and one nephew, Thomas Trainer.
Judy retired from Phillips Swager Associates in Peoria after 24 years.
Services will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Homes in Bartonville, IL, where a visitation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Private burial of ashes will be held at a later date at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials can be made to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019