Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
201 N Jefferson St
Washburn, IL 61570
(309) 248-7595
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Washburn, IL
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Washburn, IL
Judith McCaskey


1943 - 2020
Judith McCaskey Obituary
Judith McCaskey
WASHBURN - Judith McCaskey, 76, of Washburn was called to her heavenly home on Sunday March 8, 2020, at 3:25 a.m. at her home in Washburn.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Washburn. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Mark Gruden will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in LaRose.
Memorials may be made to Trinity or St. John's Lutheran Church.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn is in charge of arrangements.
Judy was born on June 23, 1943, in Peoria, Illinois, to Joe and Mildred (Moritz) Goodwin. She married Walter "Bill" McCaskey on October 6, 1960, in Hannibal, MO.
Surviving are her husband of 59 years; her children, Timothy McCaskey and Daniel (Carla) McCaskey, both of Huston, TX, and Teri (Mike) Bickerman of Low Point; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Diane Orr of Roanoke; and her brothers, Robert Goodwin of Darrin and Donald (Nancy) Rarick of Germantown Hills. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Her parents; one sister, Carol Hamilton; and brothers, Richard and Paul Goodwin, preceded her in death.
Judy was a very strong Christian and an active and devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in LaRose. She taught Sunday School for many years and served as Sunday School Superintendent.
She had worked at Eureka Hospital, was a waitress at the Homestead Restaurant in Metamora and worked for many years at Wal-Mart as the sporting department manager.
Judy will be remembered for her cooking, baking and canning abilities.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
