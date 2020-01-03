|
|
Judith "Judy" Murphy
EAST PEORIA - Judith "Judy" Murphy, 84, of East Peoria, passed away after a brief illness Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Peoria.
She was born October 25, 1935 in Normal, IL to Harry and Elsie (Concklin) Cunning. She married Brad Murphy on June 7, 1958 in Cuba, IL. He preceded her in death on November 18, 2016 in Peoria. Her parents also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her two children, Katy (Brian) James of Metamora and Patrick Murphy of Seattle, WA; and two grandchildren, Brad James of Evans, GA, and Carrie James of Champaign, IL.
Judy graduated from ISU with a degree in Secondary English Education and Bradley University with a Master's Degree in Literature. She worked as a Teacher at East Peoria High School for over 29 years before retiring in 1987. Mrs. Murphy loved sharing her passion for good stories with her students, and particularly enjoyed fantastic literature. She developed electives in Folklore and Science Fiction, and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Watership Down, and Dracula were among the books she explored in class. Judy also served as a yearbook sponsor and founded the student literary magazine, Dimas. Noted for her spunk, energy, and sense of humor, she nonetheless never achieved a nomination as the EP Christmas Angel.
Judy and Brad enjoyed travel, visiting Jamaica, Hawaii, the Canary Islands, Florida, and Morocco – often accompanied by their children.
In 1972, the family purchased a cabin on an island in Sandpoint Lake, MN. Here on the Canadian border, they formulated some of their happiest memories. The secluded cabin, attainable after a nine-mile boat ride, lacked electricity, indoor plumbing, or running water. For 32 years, the family recharged their batteries at their rustic summer getaway. Judy dubbed their island paradise "The Sandpoint Hilton," hosting many friends and relatives - who quickly learned to deal with rain, toad plagues, and black flies which would "take a chunk out of you, fly up into a tree, and eat it like an apple."
Cremation will be accorded and a private burial of the urn will be at Cuba Cemetery at a later date. Remmert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Fondulac Library, Moms Who Care at East Peoria High School or to the Cuba United Methodist Church. Words of comfort and memories can be shared with the family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Judy led a fun-filled life, teaching, reading, and traveling. While she will be achingly missed, her family takes great comfort in knowing she has reunited with Brad, the love of her life. We like to picture them at the cabin with friends, eating soda bread, drinking coffee, conversing, and fishing off the dock. We love you, Mom, and will be forever grateful for your selfless support.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020