Judith "Judy" Parker
1943 - 2020
METAMORA - Judith L. "Judy" Parker, 77, of Metamora passed away at 9:20 am on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her residence. She was born on January 2, 1943 in Peoria to the late LeRoy and Clara (Elam) Lane. She married Kenneth L. Parker on September 18, 1965 in Bartonville. He passed away on September 14, 2015.
Surviving are her son Kenneth L. Parker II of Metamora; son-in-law Richard (the late Trina) Dotson of Metamora; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother Ronald Lane of Hanna City; sisters Eileen Hurst and Patsy Cremeens both of Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.
Judy was a salesperson for Montgomery Wards for ten years.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Illinois Cancer Center, 8940 North Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
