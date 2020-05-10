|
|
Judith R. "Judie" MacDonald
PEKIN -- Judith R. "Judie" MacDonald, 83, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 5 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Hopedale Medical Complex.
Judie was born on February 24, 1937, in Peoria, IL, to Carl and Alma (Howlett) Ludwig. She married Robert T. MacDonald on December 9, 1960, in Centreville, IL.
Her parents precede her in death.
Surviving are: her husband, Bob, of Pekin; one son, John (Sue) MacDonald of South Bend, IN; one daughter, Robyn MacDonald of Pekin; one brother, Ronald L. Ludwig of Mapleton, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Judie was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the American Quilting Society, and the Illinois Quilting Society. She loved dogs, especially her grand dogs. She enjoyed sewing and was a gifted award-winning quilter. She loved her family and traveling.
Because of COVID-19, there will be no public services or visitation. Private family services will be held at Glendale Memorial Gardens. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to TAPS, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Judie's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com, where condolences may be also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 10 to May 12, 2020