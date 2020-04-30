|
Judith R. "Judy" Schlink
METAMORA - Judith Renee Schlink, 82, of Metamora, IL passed away at 8:15 am on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 16, 1938 in Ottawa, IL to Anthony and Irene (Bry) Rausch. She married George F. Schlink on February 1, 1958 in Ottawa, IL.
Surviving are her husband George of Metamora; children Kevin (Theresa) Schlink, Kent (Lorna) Schlink, and Renee (Steve) Gorrell all of Metamora; granddaughters Megan (Dusty) Kobylarz, Mallory (Michael) Donini, and Lauren (Lee) Raube all of Metamora; grandsons Weston and Jonathan Schlink both of Colorado and Walker and Wyatt Gorrell both of Metamora; great-grandchildren Kamden, Kinley, Knox, Brair, Emalyn, Brogen, and Edison all of Metamora; and brother Charles Rausch of Ottawa, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Judy treasured her family and life around the lake. She met George her senior year of high school and they were married for 62 years. She embraced all the great moments with her grandchildren. Her quick wit and funny antics made her friends and family always laugh. She fought a valiant fight against cancer until the very end. She will always be remembered for her kindness and the fact she never complained. In the end, she was still worried about taking care of her family.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Illinois Cancer Center, 8940 North Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020