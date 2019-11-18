|
|
Judith Starnes
CHILLICOTHE - Judith Ann Starnes, 77, of Chillicothe, formerly of Henry, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at her home in Chillicothe.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the American Cancer Society.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is assisting the family with arrangements.
Judy was born on July 29, 1942, in Springfield, MO, to Ernest W. and Jessie M. (Anderson) Cook. She married Raymond Starnes. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are her son, Kerry (Joanie) Barnes of Henry; step-daughters, Angelia (Ron) Gramm of Washington and Karen (Tim) Woods of Decatur; her grandchildren, Kelsi Toliver, Levi Barnes and Ryan Olszanowski; great-grandchildren, Avery Toliver, Kenadie and Kyler; four step-grandchildren; and one brother, Jim Cook of Idaho.
Her parents; one daughter, Robbi Barnes; and one sister, Barbara Skaggs, preceded her in death.
Judith had worked as a secretary for Caterpillar Tractor for over 20 years.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019