|
|
Judy Babcock
PEORIA - Judy A. Babcock, 71, of Peoria passed away at 9:39 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on June 19, 1948, in Peoria, the daughter of Bruce and Gloria Hopps McMullen. She married David Babcock on July 3, 1965, in LaFayette, GA. He passed away on September 27, 2018.
One son, Richard Babcock; and one sister, Patricia Peterson, also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughters, Bobbi Babcock-Conley of Peoria, IL, Kelly (Leonard) Lee of Braidwood, IL, and Jamie (Jamie) Pugh of Alpena, MI; and four brothers, Mark McMullen, Bill McMullen, Michael Johnson and Scott Johnson, all of Peoria. Also surviving are five grandchildren, David, Jessica, Sarah, Madison and Brady; and three great-grandchildren, Bryanna and Sophie and Joshua.
Judy worked for and retired from Joans Trophy & Plaque Co. in Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded and no services are scheduled.
Memorials in her name may be given to TAPS, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
To share a memory for her family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 3 to July 5, 2019