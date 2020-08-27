1/1
Judy (Hunt) Edwards
PEORIA - Judy Edwards, 73, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, passed away at home Monday, August 24th, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Richard S. Edwards; brother, Gary Hunt; sister, Cindy Snell; and 9 nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents Roger and Rhoda Hunt, and two nephews Robbie Cagle and Robert Gary Hunt.
Judy's joy came from sharing her love with friends and family. She spent countless hours volunteering and was also an avid collector of Garfield.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial contributions can be made to Mothers' Who Care at Limestone Community High School or Taps No Kill Shelter Tazewell County.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday August, 30th at the American Legion in Bartonville starting at 2:00 p.m.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
American Legion
