Judy Giacabazi
1958 - 2020
Judy Giacabazi
PEORIA - Judy Giacabazi, age 62, of Bloomington, MN, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital (Mayo) in Rochester, MN, surrounded by loved ones, on Monday, August 24, 2020, after a lengthy battle with liver disease.
Judy was born on April 19, 1958, in Peoria, Illinois, to Charles and Kathryn (Hebel) Giacabazi.
She is survived by her mother, Kathryn Giacabazi; sisters, Mary (Tim) Driscoll and Angela (Jorge) Freyre; brother, Michael (Dawn); sister-in-law, Nora O'Neill; nieces and nephews, Monica Robothom, Rev. Vincent Giacabazi, SJ, Joseph Driscoll, Nicholas Price and Anthony, Katie and Andrew Giacabazi; great-nephews, Sebastian and Owen Robothom; dear friend, Sandy Joiner; aunt; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Giacabazi; grandparents; aunts; uncles; cousins; and beloved dogs, Sasha and Tessa.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 1010 South Louisa St., Peoria, IL. Father Vincent Giacabazi, SJ, and Father Jeremy Freehill will officiate. Burial will be at St Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria. Social distancing and masks required. A celebration of life is planned for October in Bloomington MN, to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Clare Housing, your favorite animal rescue shelter or the family to help with medical expenses.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
