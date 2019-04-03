|
|
Judy Hillegonds
WASHINGTON - Judith Lynne Hillegonds, 78, of Washington, IL, peacefully passed away at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Born on September 26, 1940, in Chicago, IL, to Russell and Irin White Anderson, she married Terry C. Hillegonds on June 20, 1964, in Mt. Prospect, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Carrie (Dave) Jassman of Mahomet, IL; 1 son, William (Katherine) Hillegonds of Washington, IL; and 4 grandchildren, Alex Hillegonds, Erin Hillegonds, Amy Jassman and Katelin Jassman.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 brother, Edward Anderson.
Judy was an active member of Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington, where she was known by her warm smile as she welcomed people into the church, and was active in Walk to Emmaus. She also was a member of PEO Chapter HG in Washington, where she enjoyed fellowship with her many sisters.
She was a loving wife, mom and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Judy's life will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Crossroads United Methodist Church. Pastors Jason Woolever and Sarah Wanck will officiate. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. In celebration of Judy's life, the family requests casual, bright colored clothing be worn in her honor.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Crossroads United Methodist Church.
Judy's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019