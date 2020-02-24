Home

Judy K. Lowman


1942 - 2020
Judy K. Lowman Obituary
Judy K. Lowman
MANITO - Judith K. "Judy" Lowman, 77, of Manito, IL, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 7:34 p.m. at Amy's Country Manor in Pekin, IL.
Judy was born on May 15, 1942, in Pekin, IL, to Henry Simon and Nina Marie Flier Schwartz. She married Thomas R. (Tom) Lowman on September 10, 1961, in Springfield, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are four children, Teri (Tarry) Hoeft of Manito, IL, Gayle (Kappy) Koch of Tremont, IL, Tom (Debbie) Lowman of Pekin, IL, and Tim (Sandy) Lowman of Brighton, CO; and nine grandchildren, Kyle (Taylor) Hoeft, Ryan, Sean and Brody Koch, Allison, Emily and Abigail Lowman and Lydia and Rachel Lowman.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one half brother.
Judy enjoyed sewing, crocheting, baking and cooking for her family. She also enjoyed fishing with her husband at their vacation home on Kentucky Lake for over 20 years. Judy was a member of the Peoria Sportsman's Club and was a past member of the Pekin American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 979. She loved her family and she will be greatly missed.
As per Judy's wishes, cremation will be accorded and there will be no
visitation or services. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Forman Ambulance in Manito, IL, in her name.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
