Judy Seifert
PEORIA - Judy A. Seifert, 77, of Peoria, formerly of Minonk, passed away at 8:02 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at her residence in Peoria.
She was born on June 3, 1942, in Streator, IL, a daughter of Emory M. and Mary Schneider Seifert.
Survivors include one brother, Bob (Carol) Seifert of Roanoke; one nephew, Scott Timmerman of Minonk; two nieces, Carrie (Mike) Oltman and Lacie Seifert, both of Roanoke; one great-niece, Madalyn Oltman; one great-nephew, Dalton Lohr.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Rosemary Timmerman.
Judy grew up on a farm south of Toluca, and in 1950, the family moved to a farm north of Minonk. Judy attended St. Patrick's Grade School and graduated from MDR in 1960. After high school graduation, she enrolled at Midstate College in Peoria and stayed at the Y, where she meet several girls and has remained friends with them all these years. After graduation, she started to work at James Unland Insurance Company and continued to work there for over 40 years.
Judy was the President of her condo complex and enjoyed being the president. She was a member of the German Society and Holy Family Catholic Church in Peoria.
Judy took many bus trips to Memphis, TN, and volunteered at in Peoria. She loved taking bus trips to different events with her friends and with her great-nephew, Dalton Lohr. She enjoyed going to Track and volleyball games to see her great-niece, Madalyn Oltman. She also took a trip to Germany with her nephew, Scott Timmerman, and they were the apple of her eye.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minonk. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk, and also from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Thursday before the funeral mass at the church. A prayer service will be held at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the visitation at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Minonk.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019