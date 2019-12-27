Home

CHILLICOTHE - Julann Goodwin, age 60, of Chillicothe, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at her home.
Julann was born on Nov. 26, 1959 in Peoria, IL to Arthur B. and Wilma Lee (Nicholson) Goodwin. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Stephen.
Surviving are her brother, Keith Goodwin, and many cousins.
Julann worked in food service for OSF St. Francis Medical Center for many years and later worked in the janitorial department for Chillicothe Elementary Center.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. Phillip Taylor will be officiating. Burial of ashes will be at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. Because of Julann's love of animals, memorials in her name may be made to the ARK in Lacon. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
