Julia Hefner
EAST PEORIA - Julia Elizabeth Hefner, 79, of East Peoria passed away at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Snyder Village in Metamora, surrounded by her family.
Julia was born on November 24, 1939, in Peoria to the late John and Eva (Heinz) Geier. She married her high school sweetheart, Chester L. Hefner II, in 1959 at St. Mary's Cathedral in Peoria. He preceded her in death on April 25, 2017.
Surviving are one daughter, Heidi (Jonathan) Higginson of Boston, MA; two sons, Bryan (Paige) Hefner of Morton, IL, and Scott (Kara) Hefner of Huntley, IL; six grandchildren; and two siblings, Alice (Ray) Giacoletti of East Peoria and John (Yolanda) Geier of San Antonio, TX.
Julia graduated from Academy of Our Lady in Peoria, IL, and was a lifelong resident of East Peoria and a longtime member of St. Monica's Catholic Church. She spent years caring for the elderly and was a loving presence for children of all ages. Julia very much enjoyed time in Florida and fishing with her husband and sons in Wisconsin. Above all, she was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother to her family.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Monica Catholic Church in East Peoria. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Inurnment will be at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Julia's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019